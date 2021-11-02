Students chosen to meet ministers and delegates at COP26

Two Worle students have been chosen to meet ministers and delegates at COP26 after their award-winning international eco work.

Head boy and head girl of Worle Community School Academy, Jack Clark and Olivia Finch, have been rewarded by representing the school at COP26 in Glasgow.

They will travel on Thursday to represent Somerset Climate Justice Network along with 20 other students from around the UK.

The school has won UK and international awards for its eco-work including electric car chargers at the site, bikes, travel to school changes and the installation of 1,132 solar panels.

Jack helped drive the changes by forming his student-led Climate Justice Revolution (CJR) group and by creating The Green Gazette magazine.

Olivia said: “We are so excited to be going to COP26. The environment is an urgent global issue and we want to add our weight to make sure action is taken.”

Principal Jacqui Scott added: “Jack and Olivia achieved incredible things during their time at our academy. This is a tremendous opportunity to help with climate change and everyone at our school is right behind them.”

Jack and Olivia will travel with the UK Schools Sustainability Network and Global Action Plan.



