Budding Worle sporting stars honoured at Oscar-style award ceremony

Students at Worle School Academy picked up their awards with principal Jacqui Scott (left). - Credit: Worle School

Budding sporting stars at Worle School Academy in Weston were honoured to have received a variety of awards in a glittery Oscar-style evening.

Pomp and ceremony took over the night as the students' sporting achievements were awarded with trophies and special speeches from coaches, teachers and professional cricket and rugby players.

Prizes were presented by special guests professional cricketer Sophie Luff, and professional rugby player - and ex-Worle student - Aaron Thompson who both gave speeches.

Sophie plays for Western Storm and Somerset while Aaron plays for the Bristol Bears.

Special awards went to students who had shown huge improvements throughout the year.

Izzy, aged 14, was celebrated for her incredible swimming achievements and the Year 10 football team won the Somerset Cup for the first time in 20 years.

Gymnasts Nicole, Maria, Niamh, Lottie and Megan competed in a team of five and secured a gold medal in their first international competition in Portugal for the UK team.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: "This was a fantastic evening with such a wide array of sporting achievements.

"We are passionate about sports at Worle - well done to all our students."