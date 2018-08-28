Worle students praised for helping injured woman

Ben Adams, Eion Austin, Ollie Dolphin and Joe Iles helped the injured woman. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

Four Worle students have been praised as good samaritans for helping an injured woman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The four Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) students were highly commended after helping a lady in distress for more than three hours.

Ben Adams, Eion Austin, Ollie Dolphin and Joe Iles all helped the lady, who had suffered a serious head injury.

They called the emergency services, applied pressure to the wound with a towel and waited with the woman for around three-and-a-half hours until a police car arrived.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: “The boys have been a great credit to the school and the wider community, and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Ben said: “It was scary, as we found her on the road, and she wasn’t moving.

“We knew we had to help her, so we just comforted her.”

Eion added: “It seemed like the right thing to do at the time.”