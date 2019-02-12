National orchestra selections for Worle students

Tessa Ratcliffe, Jacqui Scott and Arley Hobden. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

A Worle student has been selected to perform for a national orchestra.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tessa Ratcliffe, of Worle Community School Academy (WCSA), will play saxophone for the National Youth Wind Orchestra at the youngest possible entry age.

She is the second WCSA student to achieve a national accolade after Arley Hobden, aged 12, won a place in the National Youth Choir in December.

The orchestra consists of 75 young musicians aged 14-21.

Tessa, aged 14, has been playing the saxophone for five years and achieved a grade eight distinction before Christmas.

She also sings and plays in the Worlewind Band and has performed in front of Princess Anne twice.

Principal Jacqui Scott commented: “Both Tessa and Arley are clearly huge talents who have achieved so much already in their musical careers.

“Our whole school community is very proud of them both.”