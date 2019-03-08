Advanced search

Rugby prizes for Priory students

PUBLISHED: 11:00 31 May 2019

Jacob Simpson and Thomas Lewis shared the player of the season award. Picture: Ronnie Jones

Archant

Two students are celebrating after scooping rugby prizes.

Jacob Simpson and Thomas Lewis shared the player of the year award in Weston Rugby Club's under-14s.

Jacob, who started playing for Weston at just three-years-old, is captain of the under-14s, while Thomas was also named players player of the year.

The pair attend Priory Community School, in Worle, and have completed their second season at Bristol Bears' developing player programme squad.

Thomas said: "I enjoy playing in a team and the physical side of the sport, it helps to keep me fit and healthy.

"My ambition is to continue playing rugby and eventually play at a high level for a national club."

Jacob said his ambition is to progress through the Bears and to play for Weston's first XV.

He added: "I felt like I've had a good season and I'm really proud."

