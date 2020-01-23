Advanced search

Worle students celebrate two years on youth council

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 January 2020

Worle students Joshua Keyes and Olivia Finch. Picture: Shane Dean

Worle students are celebrating two years on the Weston Youth Council with a raft of new measures for the town.

Treasurer Joshua Keyes and Olivia Finch, vice chairman, both from Worle Community School Academy, have attended council meetings and helped to suggest improvements to the town.

Their suggestions have included making Weston a more environmentally-friendly place with litter picks, reducing plastic and making a statue out of plastic bottles.

Olivia said: "Being a part of the youth council is such an honour as I get to have an influence and a say on things happening within Weston and be a voice for youths around the area.

"We are planning events to help the community and also for charity."

The council is planning more community events to raise money for the Burnham-based mental health charity, In Charley's Memory.

