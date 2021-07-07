Primary school pupils enjoy outdoor activities
- Credit: Worle Village Primary School
Youngsters have taken part in numerous outdoor activities to boost their confidence and health.
Archery, caving, forest school, rock climbing, abseiling and canoeing have all been enjoyed by pupils at Worle Village Primary School.
These activities are open to all children from year one upwards and the school has had a large percentage of the children taking part.
Teacher Debbie Doolan said: "At Worle Village, we provide the children with many opportunities for outdoor and adventurous activities especially since returning to school and guidelines allowing for us to start up these kind of activities again.
"As a healthy school, we think it is essential to encourage children to develop a love for the outdoors. These activities allow children to build their confidence, resilience and courage and so far we have seen children overcome fears that many adults would struggle with.
"Excellent skills to acquire in today's world and each term, opportunities for similar activities are provided."
Most Read
- 1 Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless
- 2 Charity match 'would have made Liam Shepherd proud', says mum
- 3 In The Dock
- 4 Public consultation launches on Banwell Bypass route
- 5 Trips to Steep Holm Island to restart next week
- 6 Parents thank 'amazing' reception teachers for support through first year
- 7 Council ordered to pay woman £21,000 in missed fostering payments
- 8 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset next week
- 9 Stylish house a stone’s throw away from Weston town centre
- 10 'Restrictions may end, but Covid will not' - warn council leaders