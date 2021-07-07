News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Primary school pupils enjoy outdoor activities

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 2:00 PM July 7, 2021   
Worle Village Primary School youngsters enjoyed archery lessons.

Worle Village Primary School youngsters enjoyed archery lessons. - Credit: Worle Village Primary School

Youngsters have taken part in numerous outdoor activities to boost their confidence and health.

Worle Village Primary School pupils enjoyed archery classes.

Worle Village Primary School pupils enjoyed archery classes. - Credit: Worle Village Primary School

Archery, caving, forest school, rock climbing, abseiling and canoeing have all been enjoyed by pupils at Worle Village Primary School.

These activities are open to all children from year one upwards and the school has had a large percentage of the children taking part.

Worle Village Primary School at forest school.

Worle Village Primary School at forest school. - Credit: Worle Village Primary School

Teacher Debbie Doolan said: "At Worle Village, we provide the children with many opportunities for outdoor and adventurous activities especially since returning to school and guidelines allowing for us to start up these kind of activities again. 

"As a healthy school, we think it is essential to encourage children to develop a love for the outdoors. These activities allow children to build their confidence, resilience and courage and so far we have seen children overcome fears that many adults would struggle with.

"Excellent skills to acquire in today's world and each term, opportunities for similar activities are provided."

Worle Village Primary School pupils enjoyed archery classes.

Worle Village Primary School pupils enjoyed archery classes. - Credit: Worle Village Primary School

Worle Village Primary School at forest school.

Worle Village Primary School at forest school. - Credit: Worle Village Primary School

Worle Village Primary School youngsters enjoyed caving.

Worle Village Primary School youngsters enjoyed caving. - Credit: Worle Village Primary School

Worle Village Primary School youngsters enjoyed caving.

Worle Village Primary School youngsters enjoyed caving. - Credit: Worle Village Primary School

Worle Village Primary School students enjoyed caving.

Worle Village Primary School students enjoyed caving. - Credit: Worle Village Primary School

Worle Village Primary School students enjoyed caving.

Worle Village Primary School students enjoyed caving. - Credit: Worle Village Primary School


Worle News
North Somerset News

