Advanced search

Road safety campaign for youngsters

PUBLISHED: 11:33 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 20 November 2019

Youngsters with their drawings at a school assembly. Picture: Viktoria O’Mara

Youngsters with their drawings at a school assembly. Picture: Viktoria O'Mara

Archant

Worle youngsters have taken part in a road safety campaign.

The Co-operative Funderalcare brought its Be Safe, Be Seen awareness campaign to Worle Village Primary School, where pupils improved their road safety awareness.

The Co-op has given out more than 200,000 badges to schools and youth groups, since the safety campaign was launched in 2012,

It also delivers school assemblies or lessons about road safety prepared by road safety charity Brake for children between the ages of three and seven-years-old.

Youngsters created drawings highlighting the dangers to pedestrians and their top tips for road safety, which will be turned into posters and displayed in the window of the Co-op supermarket in High Street.

Co-op has also donated yellow high visibility reflective pin-badges to children designed to keep them safe at night.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Disability charity celebrates 40th anniversary, but urges more volunteers to help

40th anniversary dinner for the Disability Information Advice Line. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council objects to airport expansion plan

Campaigners protesting about Bristol Airport's potential expansion ahead of Weston Town Council meeting at Weston Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Weston school girl will be launching her first book this month

Madalyn has written her first book Shabby.

Five arrested after police drugs raid

Police have arrested five people on suspicion of drug offences in Highbridge.Picture: Mark Atherton

Will Young and James Morrison announced for Forest Live gigs in 2020

Will Young will perform at Forest Live next year. Picture: Forestry England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists