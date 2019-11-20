Road safety campaign for youngsters

Youngsters with their drawings at a school assembly. Picture: Viktoria O'Mara Archant

Worle youngsters have taken part in a road safety campaign.

The Co-operative Funderalcare brought its Be Safe, Be Seen awareness campaign to Worle Village Primary School, where pupils improved their road safety awareness.

The Co-op has given out more than 200,000 badges to schools and youth groups, since the safety campaign was launched in 2012,

It also delivers school assemblies or lessons about road safety prepared by road safety charity Brake for children between the ages of three and seven-years-old.

Youngsters created drawings highlighting the dangers to pedestrians and their top tips for road safety, which will be turned into posters and displayed in the window of the Co-op supermarket in High Street.

Co-op has also donated yellow high visibility reflective pin-badges to children designed to keep them safe at night.