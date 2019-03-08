Families enjoy cooked breakfasts at primary school's open day

Staff and pupils of Worle Village Primary School greeting families visiting the school for their communty breakfast. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A primary school welcomed prospective students on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff and pupils of Worle Village Primary School greeting families visiting the school for their communty breakfast. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Staff and pupils of Worle Village Primary School greeting families visiting the school for their communty breakfast. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Worle Village Primary School hosted its inaugural community breakfast morning.

Complimentary cooked breakfasts were served to youngsters, parents and carers at the school, in Church Road.

The morning was hosted for families who may want their children to attend the school from the next academic year.

Year six pupils gave families guided tours and teachers were on hand to answer any questions.

Staff and pupils of Worle Village Primary School greeting families visiting the school for their communty breakfast. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Staff and pupils of Worle Village Primary School greeting families visiting the school for their communty breakfast. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The building started its life as a medieval tithe barn in the 13th century and is one of the oldest schools in the area.

It was converted from a barn into a national school in 1865 and a blue plaque was unveiled in December, the first to be installed in Worle.

The primary school has retained some of its original structure, with the old barn roof still part of the school's key stage two teaching area.