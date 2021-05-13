Primary school youngsters go back to the Stone Age

Published: 1:00 PM May 13, 2021

Primary school children have been learning about the Iron Age.

Year four pupils of Worle Village Primary School have learned about the Stone Age to Iron Age.

Youngsters learned about the three time periods of the Stone Age and how the weather, their weapons and tools, clothing and way of life changed throughout these periods.

Teachers and pupils enjoyed learning about the Stone Age. - Credit: Worle Village Primary School

Pupils also created their own cave art, investigated Stone Age artefacts and researched Stonehenge and how it came to be.

The children were unable to go to Weston Museum for the workshop as it had not yet reopened, so the museum visited the school instead, providing all the equipment and resources for the event.

Year four teacher, Debbie Doolan, said: "At Worle Village, we pride ourselves on our creative curriculum and have ensured even throughout the lockdown and remote learning that the children had access to excellent history and geography teaching and learning.

"We always organise 'wow' events and ensure the children are exposed to many hands-on learning opportunities that develop their understanding and knowledge of the past and how their world has changed."