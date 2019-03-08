Worle Village Primary School to host community breakfast morning

The plaque was unveiled on December 12. Picture: Raye Green Archant

A primary school will host its inaugural community breakfast morning on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Worle Village Primary School will serve complimentary breakfasts to prospective students, parents and carers at the school, in Church Road, from 10-11.30am.

Year six pupils will give families guided tours and teachers will be on hand to answer any questions.

Deputy headteacher Kerry James hopes the event will give visitors a flavour of what the school is all about.

FEATURE: Blue plaque unveiled in Worle pays tribute to the district's first national school to open.

She said: "We are inviting parents and families to have a look around at what we can offer them for the next academic year."

The building started its life as a medieval tithe barn in the 13th century and is one of the oldest schools in the area.

It was converted from a barn into a national school in 1865 and a blue plaque was unveiled in December, the first to be installed in Worle.

The primary school has retained some of its original structure, with the old barn roof still part of the school's key stage two teaching area.