Youngsters dress up as rock stars and learn maths

Children of Worlebury Primary School dressed up as rockstars. Picture: Worlebury Primary School Archant

Youngsters channelled their inner rockstar while learning about mathematics.

Children and staff at Worlebury Primary School, in Woodspring Avenue, dressed as their favourite rockstars to celebrate a Times Tables Rock Stars day.

The day launched a range of apps and programmes which will be used throughout the year to help youngsters improve their confidence in mental arithmetic and times table recall.

Times Tables Rock Stars is a carefully sequenced programme of daily times tables practice.

Each week concentrates on a different times table, with a recommended consolidation week for rehearsing the tables which have been practised.

The format has boosted recall speed for hundreds of thousands of pupils over the past eight years in more than 14,000 schools - both primary and secondary - worldwide.