Primary school praised by Ofsted for changes

Staff and pupils at Worlebury Primary School which has received a 'good' Ofsted rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A primary school's headteacher has praised its staff after an education watchdog noted 'standards have risen markedly'.

Worlebury Primary School jumped from a 'requires improvement' rating in all areas to an overall 'good' score at its latest Ofsted inspection in June.

The Government watchdog noted 'leaders have worked with skill and commitment to develop and improve the school' and 'standards have risen markedly as a result of effective teaching'.

Its previous inspection in February 2017 saw the school scored 'requires improvement' in all criteria. Inspectors highlighted how 'standards at the end of year six' were 'not high enough', as, 'over time, pupils did not make enough progress in reading, writing and mathematics', and 'disadvantaged pupils made uneven progress across the school'.

But headteacher, Michelle Bamford, is delighted with the turnaround.

She said: "It is absolutely amazing to get this result and I am extremely proud of our staff's efforts. I am delighted to see our hard work get recognised this way and I am very excited to continue that going forward.

"We have gone from strength to strength during the past two years and it has been a real team effort."

The report noted pupils with special educational needs or disabilities, including those who are disadvantaged, 'are well included in lessons'.

Inspectors commented: "Strong leadership from senior leaders enabled the school to address the areas for improvement identified in the previous inspection effectively.

"Despite the school undergoing further staff and leadership changes, the sustained focus on raising pupils' achievement, developing effective practice and strengthening the curriculum has been successful.

"Standards have risen and are continuing to do so."

The school, in Woodspring Avenue, has 207 students and it has undergone changes in staffing since the 2017 inspection.

Michelle, who has been in the post since September 2015, added: "I have seen our pupils grow and develop in recent years along with our fantastic staff."

The inspector noted to improve further, the school must 'continue to strengthen the achievement of all pupils, particularly the middle-attaining pupils, so more reach higher standards'.