Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Primary school praised by Ofsted for changes

PUBLISHED: 12:40 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 10 July 2019

Staff and pupils at Worlebury Primary School which has received a 'good' Ofsted rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Staff and pupils at Worlebury Primary School which has received a 'good' Ofsted rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A primary school's headteacher has praised its staff after an education watchdog noted 'standards have risen markedly'.

Worlebury Primary School jumped from a 'requires improvement' rating in all areas to an overall 'good' score at its latest Ofsted inspection in June.

The Government watchdog noted 'leaders have worked with skill and commitment to develop and improve the school' and 'standards have risen markedly as a result of effective teaching'.

Its previous inspection in February 2017 saw the school scored 'requires improvement' in all criteria. Inspectors highlighted how 'standards at the end of year six' were 'not high enough', as, 'over time, pupils did not make enough progress in reading, writing and mathematics', and 'disadvantaged pupils made uneven progress across the school'.

But headteacher, Michelle Bamford, is delighted with the turnaround.

She said: "It is absolutely amazing to get this result and I am extremely proud of our staff's efforts. I am delighted to see our hard work get recognised this way and I am very excited to continue that going forward.

"We have gone from strength to strength during the past two years and it has been a real team effort."

The report noted pupils with special educational needs or disabilities, including those who are disadvantaged, 'are well included in lessons'.

Inspectors commented: "Strong leadership from senior leaders enabled the school to address the areas for improvement identified in the previous inspection effectively.

"Despite the school undergoing further staff and leadership changes, the sustained focus on raising pupils' achievement, developing effective practice and strengthening the curriculum has been successful.

"Standards have risen and are continuing to do so."

The school, in Woodspring Avenue, has 207 students and it has undergone changes in staffing since the 2017 inspection.

Michelle, who has been in the post since September 2015, added: "I have seen our pupils grow and develop in recent years along with our fantastic staff."

The inspector noted to improve further, the school must 'continue to strengthen the achievement of all pupils, particularly the middle-attaining pupils, so more reach higher standards'.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Pensioners complain about ‘disgraceful’ state of Ashcombe Park

Clive Darke (left) and Steve Gambling (right) in Ashcombe Park

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Pensioners complain about ‘disgraceful’ state of Ashcombe Park

Clive Darke (left) and Steve Gambling (right) in Ashcombe Park

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Curtis hails Congresbury as ‘special club’ for 175 years of cricket at celebratory dinner

Guest Speaker Tim Curtis at the meal to celebrate 175 years of village cricket

Walking Football: Crilley hat-trick sees Weston past Clevedon

Weston over 50's Steve Crilley after his hat trick against Clevedon Town

Primary school praised by Ofsted for changes

Staff and pupils at Worlebury Primary School which has received a 'good' Ofsted rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pensioners complain about ‘disgraceful’ state of Ashcombe Park

Clive Darke (left) and Steve Gambling (right) in Ashcombe Park

Bowls: Mixed week for Banwell

Banwell's Mike Amos and John Wright in Turnbull Cup action against St Andrews
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists