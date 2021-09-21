Youngsters enjoy summer spectacular
- Credit: Worlebury Primary School
Youngsters enjoyed a summer craft event which enabled them to get creative.
All children attending Worlebury Primary School were treated to a celebration, organised by the Parent Teacher association (PTA).
The PTA organised a summer spectacular, which consisted of crafts, outdoor games, raffle and a special visit from Ade Bowen, Action Pussycat.
The event raised more than £950 which will be used to enhance the education of each pupil.
A PTA spokesman said: "The PTA would like to express their gratitude to all the sponsors who helped make the event a success.
"There are too many to mention however we would like to offer special thanks to those that sponsored the crafts; Premier Fencing, Fullers Finer Furniture, Hannahbhandmadeshop on Etsy and those that donated raffle prizes including Bellas Little Treasures who created a bespoke handmade mud kitchen as first prize.
"Many thanks as well to Duets, The New Castle, Sweeny Todd Barbers, @Worle and our many other sponsors."
