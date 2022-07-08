'Fantastic' school fete raises thousands for new playground at Worlebury St Pauls

Crowds of people enjoyed a summer fun day over the weekend at a primary school in Worlebury as children played traditional games, enjoyed market stalls and a live band.

On Saturday (July 2) Worlebury St Paul's primary school saw scores of children, parents and staff enjoy the festivities in their first event since the start of the pandemic.

Worlebury St Paul's summer fete. - Credit: Submitted

The event raised more than £2,600 to help fundraise for a new playground as the current is deteriorating at a rapid pace. The school will continue to fundraise to help it meet the £25,000 target for the works.

Weston's deputy mayor Cllr Pete McAleer attended with the mayoress Marianne McAleer to open proceedings and entertain the guests with a humorous speech.

Weston's deputy mayor Cllr Pete McAleer at Worlebury St Paul's school fete. - Credit: Pete McAleer

Cllr McAleer said: "We had a thoroughly entertaining day at St Paul's - blustery weather didn’t deter the fun-loving parents and supporters of the school from enjoying their summer fete."

Some of the sponsors of the fete included Waitrose, Thatchers Cider, Hutton Moor Leisure Centre and The Grand Pier.

Joint chair of the school's parent teacher association, Lizzie Roberts, said: "Our heartfelt thanks goes to both Peter and Marianne - they were both a joy to have at our school.

"When the heavens opened with a deluge of rain, we thought the day would be a wash-out and nobody would come. Then entered the smiling faces of Peter and Marianne who literally brought the sunshine with them.

Cllr Pete McAleer speaks at the school fete. - Credit: Pete McAleer

"Peter brought fun, light hearted humour and understanding - his dancing skills aren't that bad either.

"We'd also like would like to thank our main sponsor Ashley Leahy, and those who contributed raffle prizes, live music and the volunteers."