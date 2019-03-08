PICTURES: Carnival atmosphere in Yatton
PUBLISHED: 10:25 26 June 2019
Carnival fever took over Yatton at the weekend.
The schools' annual fiesta swept through the village as children paraded from Cherry Grove.
A fun fair at the schools' grounds kept hundreds of people entertained throughout Saturday afternoon.
Yatton and Claverham Against Plastic Group and Yatton and Congresbury Wildlife Action Group were among the exhibitors, while food, drinks and games were also available for people to enjoy.
Junior school children also ran an eco-stall making eco-bricks, as more emphasis was placed on environmental issues than ever before.
After some disappointing weather earlier in the month, participants were treated to wonderful sunshine for the carnival.
Children dressed up in colourful costumes, ranging from animals to mythical creatures.
Musicians also performed, showcasing the talents children have accrued while being taught at the infant and junior schools.