Vision for new £5m school revealed

An artist impression of Yatton Primary School. sub

A £4.9million primary school will join a growing multi-academy trust when it opens to reception pupils next year.

Yatton Primary School, in North End, is set to open in September 2020 and come under the umbrella and leadership of the Clevedon Learning Trust (CLT).

The school will be capable of catering for 210 pupils with scope to increase to 420 students to meet the future demand in the village.

Yatton's infant and junior schools are already close to capacity, with more housing development planned for the area.

The trust's chief executive John Wells said: "We're delighted to have the opportunity to serve the local community.

"It will be a creative and innovative place of learning where children will be encouraged to be as successful as they can be in all that they do.

"We want the pupils to develop lively and enquiring minds and to acquire knowledge and skills relevant to a fast-changing world.

"We are eager to work in partnership with families and the local community to support the children, enabling them to develop and flourish, fulfilling their potential at school and in life as good citizens."

The trust will host a consultation evening for parents and the community tonight (Thursday) at Horsecastle Chapel from 2-8pm.

Attendees will be able to see the school design and ask questions about admissions and opening.

If there is the demand, the trust will review whether to open more classes than reception in 2020.

A North Somerset Council spokesman said: "It is important the schools in the village are able to work together to meet the needs of this growing community.

"Knowing the requirements of local residents is key to being able to plan for the right delivery of school places across Yatton Infant and Junior schools and this new provision."

The CLT is made up of Clevedon School, Mary Elton, All Saints, St Nicholas Chantry, Yeo Moor and Tickenham primary schools.

Mr Wells added: "The strength of our trust is our ability to work as a family of schools who are connected by shared values and our relentless focus on delivering an excellent education to every child in every school.

"Being a part of our wider trust family provides individual support and guidance for our schools."