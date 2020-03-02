Advanced search

Yatton school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

PUBLISHED: 09:00 03 March 2020

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

Cadbury House

School children, during an archaeological digs organised by Wessex Archaeology, have helped uncover artefacts never before seen in the area.

More than 300 students from Yatton Church of England Junior School participated in the workshops funded by Cadbury House.

The sessions were intended to shed light on Yatton's archaeological history and highlight its importance in the country's history.

Education manager at Wessex Archaeology, Sam Fieldhouse, said: "It's fantastic we're able to visit schools and show the children some of the artefacts from their town."

The North Somerset students worked on two excavation sites, unearthing remnants from the Bronze Age to the Medieval period - most notably sword moulds from the Bronze Age yet to be seen in this area.

Deputy Headteacher Jon Heywood said: "The children love the hands-on nature of this type of learning."

