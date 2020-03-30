Advanced search

How Yatton schools are teaching students during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:36 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 30 March 2020

Good Morning Yatton presenters.

Good Morning Yatton presenters.

Phil Okeden

A headteacher in Yatton has devised a way of keep their students engaged with learning, even during lockdown.

A Yatton school has formed a new, video-based curriculum to ensure its students are still receiving an education throughout the Government lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced all UK schools would partially close on March 20, except for key worker’s children, in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

MORE: Coronavirus forces Weston schools to partially close Since then, Yatton Junior and Infant schools has launched the ‘Good Morning Yatton’ YouTube series to offer an exciting way of learning alongside assignments found on the school’s website.  Year Five teacher, Phill Okeden said: “We decided, as a school, to support the home learning that the teachers have provided on the website by trying to add some ‘tutorials’ or short video clips.  These would serve two purposes: To explain different activities or signpost where resources may be found and to put a human face on it, to show that we are still with the children, if only remotely.” The debut episode of ‘Good Morning Yatton’ went live on the WestCoastFilms youtube channel March 24.  The show’s three presenters are Mr Okeden, Headteacher, Jo Keeble and Deputy Headteacher, Jon Heywood.  Mr Okeden explained: “(We had) the idea to make a more light-hearted ‘magazine’ based show, not unlike a breakfast or daytime chat show. The concept was to showcase any learning done at home by the children and that by giving them some recognition, they might be more motivated to continue!” He added: “Hopefully, we get around to including a few competitions, like spin the wheel, to encourage kids to engage in the work.” “We would also like to thank Rob Cox who has been amazing, he has recorded and edited the episode.” Phil finished by stating how important it is that kids continue to follow a learning structure. “I think it is massively important. We are living in extraordinary times and this is clearly something that we hope that we won’t ever see in our lifetimes again. These kids find themselves at home, halfway through the school year and they must continue with the learning. They might complain about the learning but they actually enjoy the structure of school life.”

The schools plan to continue the series for the ‘foreseeable future’ with one to two episodes a week and have thanked parents and students for the support they have received following the first episode. All episodes can be found at www.yattonschools.co.uk/good-morning-yatton

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown rules for exercise and shopping during pandemic

Non-essential businesses have been ordered to close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Children display rainbows in windows to urge people to ‘be positive’

Youngsters with their rainbows. Picture: Rainbow Hunt Wick St Lawrence

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in North Somerset

Blagdon Stores owners Johanna and Graham Brown offering order service over phone and delivery to help people who are isolated. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Urgent appeal for masks and gloves to protect care workers from coronavirus

Council appeals for face masks, gloves and aprons to protect care workers.

Most Read

Lockdown rules for exercise and shopping during pandemic

Non-essential businesses have been ordered to close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Children display rainbows in windows to urge people to ‘be positive’

Youngsters with their rainbows. Picture: Rainbow Hunt Wick St Lawrence

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in North Somerset

Blagdon Stores owners Johanna and Graham Brown offering order service over phone and delivery to help people who are isolated. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Urgent appeal for masks and gloves to protect care workers from coronavirus

Council appeals for face masks, gloves and aprons to protect care workers.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

How Yatton schools are teaching students during lockdown

Good Morning Yatton presenters.

NHS Blood and Transplant need people to continue donating blood

Liverpool Donor Centre Dale Street. Staff highlighting the measures being taken to keep everyone safe from Coronavirus.

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in North Somerset

Blagdon Stores owners Johanna and Graham Brown offering order service over phone and delivery to help people who are isolated. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Urgent appeal for masks and gloves to protect care workers from coronavirus

Council appeals for face masks, gloves and aprons to protect care workers.

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.
Drive 24