How Yatton schools are teaching students during lockdown

A headteacher in Yatton has devised a way of keep their students engaged with learning, even during lockdown.

A Yatton school has formed a new, video-based curriculum to ensure its students are still receiving an education throughout the Government lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced all UK schools would partially close on March 20, except for key worker’s children, in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

MORE: Coronavirus forces Weston schools to partially close Since then, Yatton Junior and Infant schools has launched the ‘Good Morning Yatton’ YouTube series to offer an exciting way of learning alongside assignments found on the school’s website. Year Five teacher, Phill Okeden said: “We decided, as a school, to support the home learning that the teachers have provided on the website by trying to add some ‘tutorials’ or short video clips. These would serve two purposes: To explain different activities or signpost where resources may be found and to put a human face on it, to show that we are still with the children, if only remotely.” The debut episode of ‘Good Morning Yatton’ went live on the WestCoastFilms youtube channel March 24. The show’s three presenters are Mr Okeden, Headteacher, Jo Keeble and Deputy Headteacher, Jon Heywood. Mr Okeden explained: “(We had) the idea to make a more light-hearted ‘magazine’ based show, not unlike a breakfast or daytime chat show. The concept was to showcase any learning done at home by the children and that by giving them some recognition, they might be more motivated to continue!” He added: “Hopefully, we get around to including a few competitions, like spin the wheel, to encourage kids to engage in the work.” “We would also like to thank Rob Cox who has been amazing, he has recorded and edited the episode.” Phil finished by stating how important it is that kids continue to follow a learning structure. “I think it is massively important. We are living in extraordinary times and this is clearly something that we hope that we won’t ever see in our lifetimes again. These kids find themselves at home, halfway through the school year and they must continue with the learning. They might complain about the learning but they actually enjoy the structure of school life.”

The schools plan to continue the series for the ‘foreseeable future’ with one to two episodes a week and have thanked parents and students for the support they have received following the first episode. All episodes can be found at www.yattonschools.co.uk/good-morning-yatton

