PICTURES: Prom night enjoyed at Rookery Manor

PUBLISHED: 18:25 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:58 25 June 2019

King Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King Alfred

King Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King Alfred

King Alfred

Teenagers got to celebrate the end of their GCSE studies with a prom on Wednesday night.

King Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King AlfredKing Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King Alfred

King Alfred School students flocked to Rookery Manor, in Edingworth, for a night of celebrations.

The youngsters, from Highbridge, toasted the end of the GCSE exams and can look forward to a long summer break before having to consider picking up their grades at the end of August.

Sharp suits and colourful ball gowns were on show as the teenagers showed their fashion sense off at the picturesque venue.

King Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King AlfredKing Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King Alfred

Although everyone dressed smartly, not everybody chose to arrive in the same way.

Stylish cars were the choice of some the youngsters, but others chose more rural and unconventional modes of transport.

King Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King AlfredKing Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King Alfred

King Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King AlfredKing Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King Alfred

King Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King AlfredKing Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King Alfred

King Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King AlfredKing Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King Alfred

King Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King AlfredKing Alfred School's prom was held at Rookery Manor. Picture: King Alfred

