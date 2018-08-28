Forest school launched in Congresbury

Yeo Vale Forest School Forest Tots group at Cadbury Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Young children have the chance to learn more about nature and the environment at a new forest-school class.

Yeo Vale Forest School has started its Forest Tots course in Congresbury, giving kids the opportunity to play and learn, under expert supervision, in one of the prettiest parts of North Somerset.

The sessions are held at the picturesque Cadbury Hill, providing children under the age of five the chance to get their hands dirty and learn more about the world around them.

The classes – led by three forest-school leaders and experienced teachers – are certain to provide educational entertainment for little ones, who stand to gain a greater understanding of North Somerset’s nature and wildlife.

The classes are held on Tuesdays from 1.30-2.30pm and cost £5 per child.

For more information on the group, call Chloe on 07775 557517.

You can also email chloe@yeovaleforestschool.co.uk