Academy hosts annual young musicians competition

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 February 2020

The young musicians won the award on Monday

Archant

Promising musicians were handed awards after impressing the audience at 13th Young Musician Of The Year competition.

Churchill Academy, partnered with Churchill Music, celebrated the event on February 2 where audiences were treated to a varied programme including pieces from the classical repertoire by Bach, Brahms, and Mozart performed alongside contemporary folk and jazz influenced compositions.

Maisie Slingsby was awarded the young musician of the year award after demonstrating her versatility and musicianship.

Naomi Blowers, John Skeen, Bella Dorrington, Chloe Phipps, Bori Gunyits, Molly Johnson, Mimi Mendl and Ella Hutchinson also received awards.

Headteacher Chris Hildrew said: "I'm bursting with pride at the talent, dedication and skill of our young performers, but I am also overwhelmed with gratitude to Churchill Music for the support that they offer to us."

