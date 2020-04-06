Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset. Archant

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Somerset has risen to 66.

Eight more cases of Covid-19 had been recorded by 9am yesterday (Sunday), according to figures from Public Health England.

Figures have jumped by 58 since last week when there were 32 cases, although the number of cases are believed to be much higher as the Government is only testing those admitted to hospital.

They were among the 1,827 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 441 over the weekend.

Across the UK, 47,806 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Sunday, up from 38,168 at the same point on Friday.

In total, 195,524 people had been tested and, as of 5pm on Saturday, 4,934 had died.

The Prime Minister was admitted to an NHS hospital in London on Sunday for tests on the advice of his doctor after continuing to run a high temperature.

But housing and communities secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast Mr Johnson is ‘still very much in charge of the Government’.

He said: “He’s been working extremely hard leading the Government and being constantly updated. That’s going to continue.

“Obviously today he’s in hospital having the tests but he will continue to be kept informed as to what’s happening and to be in charge of the Government.

“I hope, I think we all do, that he has a speedy recovery and that he gets back to Number 10 and takes charge in the way he would want to as soon as possible.

“I’m sure this is very frustrating for him, for somebody like Boris who wants to be hands on running the Government from the front, but nonetheless he’s still very much in charge of the Government.”

In other coronavirus news:

Mr Jenrick suggested lockdown measures could be gradually eased ‘in the weeks to come’.

He also told BBC Breakfast that there is currently ‘excess capacity’ in intensive care units ‘across the country’, which must be maintained.