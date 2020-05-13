Advanced search

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 11:02 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 13 May 2020

Archant

Eight more coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in North Somerset, bringing the total up to more than 300 in the area.

Public Health England figures show that 312 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on yesterday morning (Tuesday).

The figure is up from 304 the same time on Monday, and, a week before, there were 257 confirmed cases.

It means cases have increased by three per cent over the last 24 hours, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of two per cent.

They were among the 7,092 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 48 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Across the UK, 226,463 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Tuesday, up from 223,060 at the same point on Monday, Department of Health and Social Care figures show.

In total, 1,460,517 people had been tested, and, as of 5pm on Monday, 32,692 had died.

