Jewellery haul snatched from 90-year-old veteran

John Brook had his jewellery stolen from his home. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A veteran feels his home in Weston has been ‘invaded’ by thieves who stole his awarded army medals and treasured family heirlooms.

Approximately 15 pieces of jewellery were snatched from a retirement building in town, some of which belonged to the 90-year-old's late-mother, father and grandfather.

John Brook said 'desperate' criminals stole the items from his spare bedroom, which has left him feeling unsafe and vulnerable living at his flat.

He discovered the break-in after eating out with family and friends.

John said: “The thieves came through a fire exit door which leads into the building to get in.

“When I returned home after celebrating a Mother's Day meal with my partner and her family, I found the jewellery had been taken from my back bedroom.

“They left quite a mess.

“Someone must have been watching us to know what was in the house worth stealing.

“I cannot replace the jewellery's sentimental value, and to steal from a man, a fellow citizen – it's criminal.”

John lived in Bradford before moving to Weston four years ago for a quiet life.

He lived in Australia for more than 40 years and spent 15 of those at Norfolk Island, in the South Pacific, where he brought up his two children, Miamiti and Sia.

John continued: “They stole my jewellery to probably buy drugs and took a risk breaking into my house.

“I think they will come back, because they get confident after a successful haul.

“People are so desperate – think of how much those responsible can achieve when they put their minds to something else, instead of funding their habit.

“Weston is such a beautiful town – it's just a shame we have people who ruin it.”

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has launched an appeal to find the missing items.

Its spokesman said: “We are investigating a burglary which happened between 7-10pm on April 6, in the Loxton Road area.

“Two gold Loyal watches, a cross pendant and chain including two silver coins and a selection of rings were taken.

“A silver bracelet and Black Fossil watch, four army service medals, a gold and silver chain including jewellery boxes were also stolen.

“We are asking second-hand shops and jewellers to be vigilant, and those offered these items should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 5219075203.”