Vandals try to set tree alight in Weston park

A Monterey Cypress tree, in the centre of Ellenborough Park West, has suffered fire damage this week. - Credit: Weston Town Council

An iconic tree in Ellenborough Park West has been left charred after vandals tried to set it alight.

The tree, a Monterey Cypress, will now be fenced off after it was deliberately scorched during this week's heatwave.

Weston Town Council was saddened to make the discovery, along with a bin which had been destroyed.

Both were most likely caused by a disposable barbecue.

The BBQ was close to the tree stem which will have damaged and killed the roots. - Credit: Weston Town Council

Tree consultant, Steve Clark, said: "The barbecue was close to the tree stem which will have damaged and killed the roots which can result in a future infection of the tree.

"However, the worst damage was to the stem where the live coals were put against to catch the tree on fire, which burnt the heartwood.

"The fire has caused a large wound to the base of the stem and it also looks like someone was trying to cut the tree with a sharp implement as there and serval small wounds."

The damage to the tree includes burns up one side and its tree bark was removed and coal put underneath in an attempt to set fire to the whole tree.

Mr Clark added: "The Monterey Cypress is a much-loved tree and many local people have expressed that this is their favourite tree, we hope the tree will make a full recovery."

Scorched grass indicates a BBQ was to blame for the fire damage. - Credit: Weston Town Council

New signs reminding visitors that barbecues are not permitted in the park are due to go up.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "It is unfathomable that in this weather people would create damage in this way, if there was ever a time we understand how much we need trees is during hot weather when we are reminded about climate change."