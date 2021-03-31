Emergency bus services for Blagdon and Churchill

Published: 12:00 PM March 31, 2021 Updated: 1:23 PM March 31, 2021

New emergency bus services are being introduced to the Blagdon and Churchill areas, while a call has been made for an ‘on demand’ option.

The temporary measures have been taken following the expiration of a number of services at the end of March and the late withdrawal of an original commercial bidder while North Somerset Council engaged in a competitive market tender to secure replacements.

Ward councillor, Patrick Keating, said: “The services in the villages are being operated on an 'emergency' basis as an original commercial bidder withdrew late in the process - this will allow services to operate while the longer-term contractual arrangements are finalised.”

The changes, to last three months, come into place on April 6, with services running every two hours, Monday to Friday.

Although pleased with the new services, councillor Keating says more needs to be done to suit the needs of the rural communities.

He said: "The launch of these new services is great news for our villages, ensuring residents have public transport options to make more sustainable travel choices, while helping those without access to cars to remain mobile.

"However, in future, I think we need to look at more dynamic, demand led services that respond better to the needs and requirements of rural communities.

"These demands led services have been successfully trialled in other parts of the country, and would work well to provide reliable, affordable transport on routes that are not attractive for operators to run traditional, scheduled services."

The new schedule includes route 51, this service will be supported by a shorter journey for school pupils only between Churchill Academy and Winscombe (51s).

There are plans to connect with new local community feeder minibus services 991 - Langford-Wrington and 992 - Langford-Blagdon.

Routes 991 and 992 will be supported by a shorter journey for school pupils only between Churchill Academy and Winscombe (991s). 991s will provide a link from Winford and Felton as well as two journeys from Wrington into Churchill Academy.

This service will connect with new service 51 - Weston to Langford via Churchill Winscombe, Banwell and Haywood Village.