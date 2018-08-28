Advanced search

M5 traffic at standstill due to ‘emergency repairs’

PUBLISHED: 16:42 22 January 2019

Two lanes have closed on the M5 due to emergency repairs. Picture: Getty Images

eyewave

Two lanes on the M5 have been closed due to ‘emergency repairs’ this afternoon (Tuesday).

A lane on both the north and southbound carriageways of the motorway between Junction 22 at Burnham-on-Sea and Junction 23 at Bridgwater North have been closed due to the repairs.

There are two lanes open on both carriageways between the two junctions.

The roadworks are not due to be completed until later today (Tuesday) and Highways England is advising people to ‘allow plenty of extra time’ for their journey.

