Police searching for owner of 'abandoned' boat

David Moore is being sought by police. Police

Police are working with the coastguard to find the owner of a yacht which ran aground this morning (Monday).

The Egoist Yacht, owned by 43-year-old David Moore, was seen by a witness apparently 'abandoned' near Berrow at about 6.30am,

The vessel was last seen leaving Watchet Marina on Saturday afternoon.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has begin an investigation into what happened and are asking people with details to get in touch as soon as possible.

A police spokesman said: "We are treating this as a missing person enquiry.

"Officers are concerned for the welfare of the owner.

"Anyone with information which could help is asked to get in touch through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or by calling 101, quoting reference 5219122957."