Advanced search

Gallery

PHOTOS: Emergency services day draws crowds to seafront

PUBLISHED: 08:57 31 August 2019

South West Ambulance Service. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

South West Ambulance Service. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

The extraordinary everyday feats of the region's emergency services was highlighted during a day of activities over the weekend.

B.A.R.B. Search and Rescue Hovercraft. Picture: MARK ATHERTONB.A.R.B. Search and Rescue Hovercraft. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The seafront in Burnham was packed with visitors keen to see the work professionals and volunteers do.

There was also a chance for them to experience some of the work the emergency services carry out.

Among the groups taking part in the family fun day were Burnham RNLI.

Children got behind the wheel of one of its lifeboats and could imagine what it would be like on the seas trying to conduct a life-saving rescue.

Jon Yabsley with the RNLI's Beach Buddies, brought to life by Geoff Vian. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJon Yabsley with the RNLI's Beach Buddies, brought to life by Geoff Vian. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dr James Hickman from Somerset Accident Voluntary Emergency Service. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDr James Hickman from Somerset Accident Voluntary Emergency Service. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Somerset Accident Voluntary Emergency Service, Avon and Somerset Constabulary's cadets and Freewheelers blood transport charity also took part in the event on Sunday.

South Western Ambulance Service plus Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service also allowed youngsters to dress up in their uniforms.

Burnham on Sea RNLI. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBurnham on Sea RNLI. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Burnham on Sea Emergency services day along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBurnham on Sea Emergency services day along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Burnham on Sea Emergency services day along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBurnham on Sea Emergency services day along the seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Burnham on Sea RNLI. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBurnham on Sea RNLI. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dressing up with Avon and Somerset Police Cadets. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDressing up with Avon and Somerset Police Cadets. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDevon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Freewheelers Emergency Bike Service (Weston). Picture: MARK ATHERTONFreewheelers Emergency Bike Service (Weston). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

DWP condemns benefit cheat Davis’ actions

Natalie Davis in a hot air balloon in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

Former owner of Weston brothel spared jail after claiming £18,000 in disability benefits to pay for lavish holidays

Natalie Davis will not face prison for her crime, unless she commits another offence during the suspended sentence period. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man faces prison after he was beaten by gang in Thailand

Luke after the attack.

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Lottery winner from North Somerset in danger of missing out on £1m prize

Did you buy a EuroMillions ticket in April?

Most Read

DWP condemns benefit cheat Davis’ actions

Natalie Davis in a hot air balloon in Africa in 2013. Picture: DWP

Former owner of Weston brothel spared jail after claiming £18,000 in disability benefits to pay for lavish holidays

Natalie Davis will not face prison for her crime, unless she commits another offence during the suspended sentence period. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man faces prison after he was beaten by gang in Thailand

Luke after the attack.

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Lottery winner from North Somerset in danger of missing out on £1m prize

Did you buy a EuroMillions ticket in April?

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Redcar 46 Somerset 38

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

T20: Abell admits ‘better side won’ after Somerset loss

Tom Abell hits out for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

T20: Morgan masterclass ends Somerset hopes after Abell exploits

Tom Abell of Somerset plays the ramp shot (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Calls for CCTV to be reintroduced at park after ‘deliberate’ car fire

The fire is thought to have been deliberate. Picture: April Lewis

Laird ‘can’t wait’ for Weston’s game with Beaconsfield Town

Weston vs Poole Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists