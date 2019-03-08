PHOTOS: Emergency services day draws crowds to seafront
PUBLISHED: 08:57 31 August 2019
The extraordinary everyday feats of the region's emergency services was highlighted during a day of activities over the weekend.
The seafront in Burnham was packed with visitors keen to see the work professionals and volunteers do.
There was also a chance for them to experience some of the work the emergency services carry out.
Among the groups taking part in the family fun day were Burnham RNLI.
Children got behind the wheel of one of its lifeboats and could imagine what it would be like on the seas trying to conduct a life-saving rescue.
Somerset Accident Voluntary Emergency Service, Avon and Somerset Constabulary's cadets and Freewheelers blood transport charity also took part in the event on Sunday.
South Western Ambulance Service plus Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service also allowed youngsters to dress up in their uniforms.