Former care home boarded up to deter vandals

Two vacant buildings on Weston seafront have been boarded up to protect them from further vandalism.

The former Madeira Lodge Residential Care Home, in Birnbeck Road, has been plagued by vandals who have ripped out pipework, smashed windows and caused substantial damage to the inside of the properties.

Fire crews and police have been called out to the buildings on a number of occasions to deal with the incidents.

John Crockford-Hawley, North Somerset councillor for Hillside Ward and the authority’s heritage and regeneration champion, has been pressing for remedial action on the two buildings for several months.

He said: “I am pleased that action has now been taken by North Somerset Council and hopefully the developer will work full speed to improve his planning application for the retention and conversion of these two properties into residential use.

“This is a prime location. We must not allow a repetition of what’s happened at the nearby Royal Pier and Lynton House Hotels where arson and absentee owner neglect have caused years of irritation in the neighbourhood.

“Good quality redevelopment should go hand in hand with heritage conservation. There is huge potential for this area’s uplift and with so much being done to improve other properties it’s disappointing to see these sore thumbs sticking out, portraying indifference and negativity.”

Nicholas Morley Architects Ltd has applied for planning permission to turn the buildings into 36 apartments.