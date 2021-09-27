Council issues advice after collapse of energy companies
North Somerset Council has issued a reminder to residents about the support available should their energy supplier go bust.
Across the UK, a number of suppliers have collapsed, including Green and Avro Energy, with the Government 'braced' for more failures.
The council is raising awareness of the measures in place to protect consumers if their energy supplier goes bust.
The authority's deputy leader, Cllr Mike Bell said: "The first thing to be aware of if your supplier goes bust is that you’ll still have a gas and electricity supply.
"You will not need to switch tariff or supplier - Ofgem will move your account to a new supplier. This usually takes a few days, but it could take a little longer."
He added: “Once you have been switched over your new supplier will contact you to advise what is happening with your new account.
"If you are in credit your money is protected and you will be paid back. If you were in debt to the old supplier, you will have to pay the money back to your new supplier."
The energy price cap is also set to increase from October 1, and the council is keen to make people aware of the support on offer if they are struggling with fuel costs.
For more information about funding and support log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/heatyourhome