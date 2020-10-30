Enjoy Halloween fun at home to help reduce spread of virus

Halloween day at Weston Helicopter Museum in October, 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Children are being encouraged to celebrate Halloween at home to help keep North Somerset’s community safe.

North Somerset Council has come up with a range of ideas to keep children entertained, including organising a Halloween treasure hunt at home, watching a scary movie with the family and hosting a virtual party with themed games and music.

Families can also carve or decorate pumpkins to display on doorsteps or windows, host a virtual Halloween quiz, decorate the house and organise a spooky trail.

The council’s director of public health, Matt Lenny, said: “It’s vital we all keep to the local guidelines to enjoy Halloween safely. North Somerset is in the medium tier of the Government’s local Covid alert levels, which means national restrictions are in place. We all need to keep to the rule of six – that means meeting up in groups of no more than six people – and remember to follow the hands, face, space guidance.

“Try and stay at least two metres away from people you don’t live with, including family and friends.

“Most importantly, if you have symptoms of coronavirus or have tested positive, live with someone who has symptoms or who’s tested positive, or been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as a close contact of someone who has coronavirus, you must self-isolate.

“By doing that, you’re helping to protect other people and stop the spread of coronavirus in North Somerset.”

Halloween activities taking place across the region include a Halloween trail along the Strawberry Line Cycle Path in Yatton, which runs until October 31, as well as St Nick’s Pumpkin Trail, in Hill Road, in Clevedon, which takes place from tomorrow (Thursday) until Sunday.

Deputy leader of the council Mike Bell, said: “Halloween is a great time for dressing up and having fun, but this year we’re all going to need to celebrate it in a different way.

“We’re encouraging people to have a spooktastic Halloween at home by taking part in lower-risk activities, this will help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus to others.

“Please continue to play your part this Halloween and help keep our North Somerset community safe. Always remember wash your hands, cover your face and make space.”