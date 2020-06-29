Police step up patrols in Highbridge after murder

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge. Archant

A man who was killed in Highbridge died from stab wounds, police have confirmed.

Police were called to the Edithmead Lane area at 2.30pm on June 25 and found the body of a man in a garden.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been detailed in secure accommodation under the care of mental health services.

Officers remain at the scene and patrols have been increased as a result.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “This is a very serious incident in which a man has lost his life. Family liaison officers will be providing support for the next of kin at this difficult time.

“A cordon around the scene will remain in place while enquiries continue.

“We’re grateful for the support of the local community and their continued patience while we carry out our investigation.

“Additional patrols will be carried out over the next few days and we’d ask anyone with concerns to talk to officers who will be able to provide advice.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Major Crime Investigation Team on 101 and give the call-handler the reference number 5220139224.