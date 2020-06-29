Advanced search

Police step up patrols in Highbridge after murder

PUBLISHED: 11:05 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 29 June 2020

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Archant

A man who was killed in Highbridge died from stab wounds, police have confirmed.

Police were called to the Edithmead Lane area at 2.30pm on June 25 and found the body of a man in a garden.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been detailed in secure accommodation under the care of mental health services.

Officers remain at the scene and patrols have been increased as a result.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “This is a very serious incident in which a man has lost his life. Family liaison officers will be providing support for the next of kin at this difficult time.

“A cordon around the scene will remain in place while enquiries continue.

“We’re grateful for the support of the local community and their continued patience while we carry out our investigation.

“Additional patrols will be carried out over the next few days and we’d ask anyone with concerns to talk to officers who will be able to provide advice.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Major Crime Investigation Team on 101 and give the call-handler the reference number 5220139224.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Man arrested for attempted murder after Weston stabbing

Two men have been arrested after a man was left with serious injuries following an assault in Weston.

Police step up patrols in Highbridge after murder

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Man arrested for murder after body found in garden

The body of a man was found in the garden of an address in the Edithmead Road area.

Most Read

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Man arrested for attempted murder after Weston stabbing

Two men have been arrested after a man was left with serious injuries following an assault in Weston.

Police step up patrols in Highbridge after murder

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Man arrested for murder after body found in garden

The body of a man was found in the garden of an address in the Edithmead Road area.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Grand Pier announces reopening date

The Grand Pier announced it is currently putting in plans to adhere with social distancing.

Understaffed Samaritans stretched to keep up with coronavirus calls

Jan, working in the Weston branch's operations room.

Man arrested for attempted murder after Weston stabbing

Two men have been arrested after a man was left with serious injuries following an assault in Weston.

Banwell bypass and primary school funding worth £97m accepted by authority

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

County cricket cleared to start on August 1

A general view of The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.