Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police track down men over assault at Tesco which saw victim’s jaw broken

PUBLISHED: 17:11 14 February 2019

The alleged incident happened outside Tesco in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google

The alleged incident happened outside Tesco in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google

Google

Two men wanted in connection with an assault near Tesco in Weston-super-Mare have been found.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary launched a public appeal for information last month following the attack outside the supermarket.

A man, in his 50s, sustained a broken jaw in the incident, in Station Road, on December 11.

Police wanted to speak to two men, aged about 20, about what happened and today (Thursday) they said they had managed to identify the pair.

A police spokesman said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Most Read

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Charges to be introduced at revamped seafront car parks

Sand Road Car Park in Sandbay, reopening after refusbishment by North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston college urges businesses to help them create 600 jobs in six months

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Save our future’ – calls for council to declare ‘climate emergency’ and go carbon neutral by 2030

The Extinction Rebellion group outside Weston Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Worle teenager died from multiple injuries after being struck by train

Evie Wright.

Have your say on plans for new M5 junction, railway upgrades and Banwell bypass

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

WIN: Tickets to Broadway musical Kinky Boots at Bristol’s Hippodrome

Kinky Boots is to be performed in Bristol. Picture: Helen Maybanks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists