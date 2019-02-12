Police track down men over assault at Tesco which saw victim’s jaw broken

The alleged incident happened outside Tesco in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google Google

Two men wanted in connection with an assault near Tesco in Weston-super-Mare have been found.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary launched a public appeal for information last month following the attack outside the supermarket.

A man, in his 50s, sustained a broken jaw in the incident, in Station Road, on December 11.

Police wanted to speak to two men, aged about 20, about what happened and today (Thursday) they said they had managed to identify the pair.

A police spokesman said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”