Competition: Win money to spend on your garden

PUBLISHED: 15:54 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 28 May 2020

Peter Trenchard's garden during the Tickenham open gardens event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The combination of lockdown and a sunny spring has, for many people, meant one thing – days spent in the garden.

Lawns have been mowed religiously, seeds planted and fences painted, with little else to do on the long weekends spent at home.

And as boring borders and unloved vegetables patches have sprung into life, we would like to see the fruits of your labour.

We have launched a new competition to find the county’s Best Lockdown Garden and are encouraging you to send in your photographs.

Every day we’ll be showcasing your photos, and the winners will be judged by our Enjoy Gardening More head gardener Peter McDermott.

There are two categories to enter - gardens under 150 square metres, and those above 150 square metres.

Vicky Angear editor of the Weston Mercury said: “We know the nice weather has encouraged people out into their gardens over the past few weeks.

“Not only is gardening a great hobby to keep us fit and active, but it can be a brilliant way to unwind and switch off from everything going on around us.

“We do our best to keep people’s spirits up during these challenging times, and we’d love to see – and publish – the no-doubt beautiful photos you have showing your hard work.

“There are some great prizes to be won – so please do send us your photographs.”

To enter, simply send your photographs to the title at newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk and make sure to include your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and the size of your garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details on your email.

Closing date for submissions is June 15. Mr McDermott will then judge all published photos and the winners will be announced the week beginning July 6.

Winners will receive £100 or £50 to spend on enjoygardeningmore.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury.

