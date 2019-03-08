Have your say on Hinkley estuary plans

The proposed Hinkley C power plant. (C) 2011 HayesDavidson all rights reserved

The public will be able to have their say on plans which will see water pumped from the Severn Estuary near Burnham to cool the proposed Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

NNB Genco Ltd was granted a permit by the Environment Agency to take water from the estuary in 2013.

A condition of the permit required NNB Genco to take steps to reduce the impact this would have on the fish population.

An acoustic fish deterrent was proposed to stop fish being sucked up by the pipes but the revised plans remove this protection.

The consultation will run until June 4.

The application and all supporting documents are also available for people to view online.

Alternatively, people can offer views by emailing psc-waterquality@environment-agency.gov.uk or write to P&SC–WQ Team, Quadrant 2, 99 Parkway Avenue, Sheffield, S9 4WF.