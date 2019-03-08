Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have your say on Hinkley estuary plans

PUBLISHED: 14:00 31 March 2019

The proposed Hinkley C power plant.

The proposed Hinkley C power plant.

(C) 2011 HayesDavidson all rights reserved

The public will be able to have their say on plans which will see water pumped from the Severn Estuary near Burnham to cool the proposed Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

NNB Genco Ltd was granted a permit by the Environment Agency to take water from the estuary in 2013.

A condition of the permit required NNB Genco to take steps to reduce the impact this would have on the fish population.

An acoustic fish deterrent was proposed to stop fish being sucked up by the pipes but the revised plans remove this protection.

The consultation will run until June 4.

The application and all supporting documents are also available for people to view online.

Alternatively, people can offer views by emailing  psc-waterquality@environment-agency.gov.uk or write to P&SC–WQ Team, Quadrant 2, 99 Parkway Avenue, Sheffield, S9 4WF.

Most Read

More film crews appear in Weston for BBC drama

Filming BBC Drama Production in Regent Street. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Long delays on M5 following accident

Traffic is building up at junction 20 of M5 following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

Trading ‘heroes’ help DIY SOS: The Big Build give Weston-super-Mare family new home

The DIY SOS team, volunteer trades and the family at the DIY SOS big reveal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

More film crews appear in Weston for BBC drama

Filming BBC Drama Production in Regent Street. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Long delays on M5 following accident

Traffic is building up at junction 20 of M5 following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

Trading ‘heroes’ help DIY SOS: The Big Build give Weston-super-Mare family new home

The DIY SOS team, volunteer trades and the family at the DIY SOS big reveal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Vibrant’ Weston community group celebrates 25th anniversary

Weston U3A 25th anniversary, music by the U3A ukulele group. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tropicana plans suffer blow after failure to win ‘valuable’ support from Government

The Banksy castle.

Have your say on Hinkley estuary plans

The proposed Hinkley C power plant.

Women welcomed into former mens-only’ club after 63 years of dancing tradition

Mendip Morris Men performing in Somerset. Picture: JEREMY LONG

Museum hosts Mother’s Day craft fair

Beautiful Bottles and Fortunesfinds at Weston Museum's Mother's Day craft fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists