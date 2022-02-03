Police appeal in bid to trace missing Weston teen
- Credit: Avon & Somerset Police
Police are keen to trace a 16-year-old who is missing from Weston.
Enzi, who is described as black, about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen wearing a dark hooded top, jogging bottoms and carrying a bright orange suitcase.
He often wears a durag.
"Although he doesn’t have access to money he’s believed to have travelled to Bristol by bus," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.
"He has links to the Manchester and Birmingham areas and may be trying to make his way to France."
Enzi was reported missing on January 12.
"Officers have spoken with him since but he has not responded since January 18 and we’re concerned for his welfare," the spokesperson said.
"Enzi, if you see this, please get in touch."
Anyone with information about Enzi's whereabouts should contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222009473, or complete the police online appeals form.