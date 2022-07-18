MoD censure after death of Somerset recruit, 20, during night exercise

The death of a Somerset Royal Marine recruit has prompted a censure for the Ministry of Defence.

The MoD has been issued with a Crown Censure after Ethan Jones, of Midsomer Norton, during a night beach training exercise in January 2020.

Recruit Jones drowned while taking part in the exercise involving a night beach landing at Tregantle beach in Cornwall.

The Crown Censure has been issued by the Health and Safety Executive who investigated the fatal incident.

The 20-year-old recruit, who lived at Woodpecker Avenue, Midsomer Norton, died as a result of failings in the planning and monitoring of the exercise.

The HSE said: "As the final part of their training, the recruits took part in an exercise which included disembarking from a landing craft into the sea and wading to shore.

"The depth of the water was deeper than anticipated and a number of recruits were submerged and had to be rescued.

"Recruit Ethan Jones was found floating next to the landing craft. Although he was recovered from the water and transported by air to hospital, he tragically died three days later.

"HSE found the MoD failed to undertake a suitable and sufficient risk assessment, failed to properly plan, failed to properly supervise, and therefore failed to ensure the safety of their employees during what should have been a routine training exercise."

By accepting the Crown Censure, the MoD admitted breaching its duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

HSE Inspector, Emma O'Hara, said: "This was a very serious incident which has resulted in the death of a young Royal Marine recruit at the start of his military career."

His family said joining the elite Corps was 'something Ethan had wanted to do for as long as we can remember'.