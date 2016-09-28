Residents petition to change parking outside of flats to avoid serious accident

Cllr Robert Payne with residents of Etonhurst flats who have petitioned council to improving parking by their building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A pensioner petitioning the council to do something about dangerous parking outside a block of seafront flats in Weston believes 'it's only a matter of time before there is a serious accident.'

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Robert Payne with residents of Etonhurst flats who have petitioned council to improving parking by their building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Cllr Robert Payne with residents of Etonhurst flats who have petitioned council to improving parking by their building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A petition signed by 65 residents calling for parking restrictions to be tightened outside the Etonhurst flats in Beach Road, Weston and the surrounding area was handed to North Somerset Council at November's full council meeting by Cllr Robert Payne.

Parking outside the flats was originally free and for cars only.

However, five years ago the parking bay was extended by a car's length closer to the entrance of the flats and the 'cars only' stipulation was removed.

This, the petition claims, has lead to lorries, coaches and camper vans regularly parking outside the building, which often blocks out light in the lower floors of the complex, forcing many of the elderly residents to switch lights on during the day.

Residents of Etonhurst flats have petitioned council to improving parking by their building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Residents of Etonhurst flats have petitioned council to improving parking by their building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

This makes it difficult for residents to safely exit the flats onto Beach Road.

Residents say this has been compounded by double yellow lines opposite and beside the entrance to the flats often being occupied by cars using blue badges, which makes leaving the flats even more dangerous as vision is extremely limited.

Etonhurst resident, Anne Atherton, who started the petition, said: "When there is a big event on with all the people parked outside and on the double yellow lines, it is almost impossible to leave the flats.

"We have had a few near misses with people trying to exit the flats.

"It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident.

"There used to be two signs up at either end which said cars only.

"We never used to have lorries or big cars parking because people respected that."

The residents have asked for a return of the 'cars only' signs with specific bays to ensure proper parking.

They also want the size of the bay reduced, and to make the double yellow lines strictly no parking or loading for anyone, to make it safer for residents.

Cllr Robert Payne said: "I am very keen to see improvements to residents' parking in and around central Weston, as I don't believe that the residents get a fair or reasonable deal."

North Somerset Council was approached for comment but had not responded at time of going press.