Lottery winner from North Somerset in danger of missing out on £1m prize

A lucky EuroMillions ticket-holder from North Somerset has just a few weeks left to claim a £1million prize.

Each EuroMillions ticket has a UK Millionaire Maker raffle number and the entrant's code came up.

Organisers say the ticket was bought in North Somerset for the draw on April 30.

The winning raffle code was XPGS32721.

The winner has until October 27 to alert The National Lottery of their win and to produce the ticket or else they will have to forfeit their seven-figure prize.

A UK Millionaire Maker raffle code is printed on all EuroMillions tickets, but is different to the main game where players have to pick five main numbers and two lucky stars to win the jackpot.

Tomorrow (Friday) is a rollover for EuroMillions and the estimated jackpot is £107million.

The National Lottery says a ticket purchased in South Somerset which won £500,000 on the Thunderball has also not been claimed so far.

The draw was held on July 13, so the winner has until January 9 to claim the prize.

The winning numbers were 10, 14, 16, 18 and 20, with the Thunderball being 9.