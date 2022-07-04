Weston woman in Commonwealth Games honour

A Weston woman who has taken her own devastating cancer diagnosis and turned it into motivation to help others will play a special role in the Commonwealth Games this week.

In December 2020, on her daughter's birthday, Eve Lauder received the news she had an extremely rare Goblet Cell Cancer - which affects just one in every two million people.

The 47-year-old was told it was stage 4 cancer and that it was incurable.

But police officer Eve used the diagnosis as inspiration - and has since raised more than £30,000 for Cancer Research UK.

And her achievements have not gone unnoticed, with a nomination for Pride of Britain regional finalist in 2021 and now a place to carry the Baton during the Commonwealth Relay - a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The ex-Hornets and Weston rugby player has held raffles, bingo nights, drag queen nights and her big event the Goblet Cell Charity Ball, to spread the word throughout her community that research matters.

Her goal is to ensure that she can make memories and is hopeful that a cure for goblet cell carcinoma will be found in the future.

She was nominated by her friends and sister Trisha Chenoweth, to carry the Queen’s baton in Bristol, where she will be tomorrow (July 5) at Lower Ashley Road in Easton.

Eve, who uses the moniker of Goblet Cell Girl, has gathered hundreds of loyal supporters from the UK and abroad, who follow her on social media as she highlights her next challenges both medically and on her fundraising pages.

She said: "It keeps me going really because I'm just making the most of my life.

"I’m a very strong and determined person so I live for the day and keep myself busy doing things I enjoy."

Her Majesty The Queen has placed a message inside the Baton which will be read out at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on July 28.

More than 2,000 Baton bearers in the UK are trusted to carry the Baton throughout the Commonwealth countries during the Relay - a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Individuals are selected as a figure of inspiration that positively challenges others to achieve their best and are always willing to take on a challenge and have a unique and inspiring story.

Initially, Eve wanted to raise £150 by taking on the challenge of walking, running, or cycling 56 miles in February 2021.

Within 28 days donations had topped £13,000 as friends and family from all over the world had signed up to join her virtually in this quest, including her 76-year-old mum.

Alison Birkett, at Cancer Research UK, said: "Eve is an amazing supporter and has incredible passion for raising awareness of the disease and her drive to fundraise is so strong.

"It is not surprising she will be one of the Queen’s baton bearers it will be great to see her in Bristol and to have that support along the way from her friends and family too."