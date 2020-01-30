SIGNPOSTS: What to do in Weston and surrounding villages

Check out our list of events across North Somerset over the next few weeks.

ASHCOMBE

Goldies Sing and Smile UK will hold a sing-a-long at Martindale Court Community Room, in Martindale Road, from 10.30-11.30am on February 11.

Axbridge

A recruitment and information drop-in event about the 2020 pageant will take place at the town hall, in High Street, from 4-7.30pm. The event takes place every 10 years and will commence from August 29-31. For more information, email John Kendall at production@axbridgepageant.com

A charity quiz will be held at the district rotary club, off St Marys Street, on February 1 from 7.30-10.30pm.

The Lamb Inn, in The Square, will host an end of January party on February 1 from 8.30pm until midnight.

The Blackberry Carnival presents film Yesterday at The Roxy Cinema, in High Street, on February 6 at 8pm. Tickets, priced £8, are available though calling Miranda on 07811 958210

Film Booksmart will be screened at the Roxy Cinema, in High Street, on February 7 at 8.30pm. For more information about ticket prices, visit www.axbridgeroxy.org.uk

The Funkydillies funk band will perform at the town hall, in High Street, on February 8 from 7.30-11.30pm. The event will raise money for Macmillian.

Banwell

A bike repair and marking café is taking place in the youth and children's centre, in West Street, on January 25 from 10am-1pm. Visitors can also take part in defibrillator training at 10am, a police safety talk at 10.30am and dementia awareness at noon. Refreshments will be available.

The WI will listen to a talk from the Samaritans at a meeting on February 13 at 7.30pm.

BLAGDON

The mobile library will be at the village club car park, in High Street, on January 30, from 1.35-2.35pm, and at the junction of Eastcroft and Score Lane from 2.40-3.40pm.

A soup and pud event in aid of Weston Hospicecare will take place at the village club, in High Street, on February 1 from noon to 2pm.

The local history society is holding its annual meeting on February 12 at 2.30pm in Court Lodge, in High Street.

The New Inn, in Park Lane, is hosting a lantern parade on February 29 from 5.30-8.30pm.

Bleadon

Bleadon Baby and Toddler Group is meeting on January 30 in Coronation Hall, in Coronation Road, from 9.30-11.30am. Meetings will take place every Thursday during term time. The first week is free, then £2 for adults thereafter.

Bleadon Women's Institute will hold a meeting in Coronation Hall on February 13, from 7.30-9.30pm.

LC The horticultural society will meet in Coronation Hall, in Coronation Road, on February 18 at 7.30pm with a talk by Laura Batt entitled Helping Hedgehogs In Your Garden And Surrounding Area. The entrance fee is £2.

BOURNVILLE

The Theatre Orchard drama group for 12-16 year olds meets at the For All Healthy Living Centre, in Lonsdale Road, on January 30, from 5.30-6.45pm.

The YMCA youth club for ages 10 to 18 meets at the youth centre, in Coleridge Road, on January 31, from 5-7pm.

Transend Skatepark, a pop-up skatepark for youngsters, will be held from February 17-22 at the youth centre, in Coleridge Road.

Police will host a free bike marking event, to reduce the number of bicycle thefts, at the For All Healthy Living Centre, in Lonsdale Avenue, from 9am-3pm on February 19.

Brent knoll

A farmers market will take place in the Parish Hall, in Brent Street, on February 8 from 10am to noon.

BURNHAM

The Ritz Social club, in Victoria Street, will hold bingo on February 4 at 2pm.

The Ritz Cinema, in Victoria Street, will host a screening of Kinky Boots on February 4 at 7.45pm. Tickets, priced £16, are available at www.ritz-burnham.co.uk

A coffee morning for Kidney Research UK will be held at Baby Bee Crafty, in College Street, on February 8 from 10am-4pm.

A Valentine's chocolate workshop will be held at the Crafty Teacup, in Victoria Street, on February 12 from 6-8.30pm. Tickets, priced £5, are available through the Crafty's Facebook page.

The bereavement café, for those affected by loss or bereavement, will meet at St Andrew's Church, in Victoria Street, on February 15 at 4pm.

A beginners crochet workshop will be held at the Crafty Teacup, in Victoria Street, on February 16 from 11-1pm.

The Crafty Teacup, in Victoria Street, will hold a driftwood hanging hearts workshop on February 18 from 11am-noon and also at 2-3pm.

Friends of the war memorial hospital will be holding a quiz night at the Ritz Social Club, in Victoria Street, on February 24 at 8.30pm. Tickets cost £1 per person.

BARB will host a ladies' night on March 21 at Lakeside Holiday Park, in Westfield Road, at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £15, are available from the BARB Facebook page.

Musician Andy Eastwood is playing the Princess Theatre, in Princess Street, on March 21 at 8pm. Tickets, priced £15, are available at 01278 784464. The event will support the League Of Friends at the war memorial hospital.

Cheddar

Dani's Balanced Dogs will run a dog walk starting at Kings Head, in Silver Street, on February 1 from 10.30am until midday.

A rewilding information event will take place at the Catholic Church Hall, in Tweentown, on February 18 from 7.30-9.30pm. For more information, contact Ged Keele on gerard.keele@btinternet.com

Congresbury

A soup and puds lunch will be held in the Methodist Hall, in High Street, on January 30 at noon. Soup, pudding and a hot drink costs £5. A raffle and produce stall will also be set up, with money raised going to Children's Hospice South West.

The gardening club will be meeting at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road, on February 6, from 7.30-8.30pm. David Usher will be giving a talk called Something Old, Something New.

The folk club launches on February 6 at 8pm at the War Memorial Hall, in High Street. Entry is £4 on the door and includes two live performances.

The reading group will meet at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road, on February 7 from 2-3pm.

A book sale will be held in the War Memorial Hall, in High Street, on February 8 from 9am-1pm.

Lee Davies will host a one-day apple and orchard course at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road, on February 8, from 10am. Tickets, priced £25, can be booked by calling Ally on 07814 155703. Morning coffee and afternoon tea will be provided.

There will be an illustrated talk by Dr Hugh White at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road, on February 12, at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £4, can be purchased from the library, in Station Road, or call 01934 42620.

The WI will meet on February 12 from 7.45-10pm for its 34th birthday party at the Methodist Church Hall, in High Street. Guest speaker will be Alan Mildren.

The community café opens on February 15 from 9-10am at Bridge House in Broad Street.

The footpaths group will meet at Riverside Car Park on February 16 from 10am-4pm.

The knitting club will meet at the library in Station Road on February 21 from 10am to noon.

The North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre, in Smallway Leisure Park, will host an open day on March 1 from 10am-4.30pm. Tickets - priced £4-5, with children aged under two free - are available on the day.

A flood event will take place on March 18 from 6-9pm in the Old School Rooms, in Station Road.

There will be a spring show, on March 28, from 2.30pm at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road.

HAYWOOD VILLAGE

The village hall, in Whitney Crescent, is hosting a indoor car boot sale on February 2 from 10-2pm. Tables cost £5 on 07817 650682.

A fashion show to raise awareness of autism will be held at the village hall, in Whitney Crescent, on February 8 at 7pm.

Highbridge

Create You Art, in Market Street, will hold a calligraphy workshop on January 31 from 6-8pm.

Create You Art, in Market Street, will hold an eight-week introduction to art course starting on February 21 from 6.30-8.30pm.

The Oaktree Arena, in Bristol Road, will host its party night on March 28 at 7.30pm. The popular Lipinski band will perform, and the dress code is wear something red. Tickets, priced £17.50, are available through calling John Marsh on 01278 785082.

HUTTON

The messy church event will be taking place on February 1 at the primary school hall, in Church Lane, from 4pm-6pm. For more details, contact Mary Potter on 01934 812788

Hutton Ladies will meet in the village hall, Main Road, on February 4 at 7.30pm for a talk on Scrumpybeads.

A quiz night with a fish and chip supper will be held at the village hall, in Main Road, on February 14, at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £7.50, are available from Julie Bradley on 01934 814205 and St Mary's Church, in Church Lane.

Kewstoke

The village committee group will host a family race night on February 8 from 7-10pm at the village hall, in Crookes Lane. Guests are encouraged to bring their own drinks and sandwiches and snacks will be available on the night. Entry, priced £2 and free for children under 16, is available on the door.

A coffee morning will take place at St Peter's Church, in Baytree Road, on February 18 from 10.30am to noon.

The mothers' union corporate communion will meet on February 20 at 10am at St Peter's Church, in Baytree Road.

A Mothering Sunday service will be held on March 23 at 10am at St Paul's Church, in Kewstoke Road.

KINGSTON SEYMOUR

A Burns Night supper will be served on February 8 at 7.15pm at the village hall. Tickets, priced £20, include a three-course supper. Piper to welcome guests and Ceilidh with a caller. The dress code is fairly formal, with a touch of tartan. Tickets can be purchased from Sue on 01934 833593.

Locking

The Men's Breakfast Group will meet at St Augustine's Church Centre, in The Green, on February 15, at 7pm. Guest speaker Mike Harris will address the question of what faith has to do with sport. To book, contact Geoff and Hazel on 01934 707981 or email hobdenshouse@gmail.com

The Alpha for Men group will be meeting on March 3 at the Church centre, in The Green at 12.30pm. For more information, contact Geoff Hobden on 01934 707981

The table top sale will be taking place at St Augustines Church centre, in The Green, on March 14. Stall holders to set up at 8.30am and doors pen to the public at 9.30am-12.30pm. Tables are £5 each. For more information, contact Sue Williams 811270 or Hazel Hobden 707981.

Fun With Physics will take place at the Helicopter Museum, Locking Moor Rd, on February 16. The event will run from 10am-4.30pm, tickets priced £4.50-7.50.

Locking CASTLE

Cllrs Peter Crew and David Hitchins will host a surgery at The Campus, in Highlands Lane on February 1 at 11am.

MARK

The gardening club will meet at the Church Hall, in Vicarage Lane, on February 3 at 7.30pm. David Usher will give a talk about 'the answer lies in the soil'.

A new market will be held at the village hall, in Vole Road, on February 22 from 10am-1pm.

MEAD VALE

Ade Bowen will host beginners' art classes for people who want to learn to draw at the Nightjar, in Nightingale Court, on February 3 from 11am-1pm.

A coffee morning will held in the community centre, in Redwing Drive, at 10am on February 14.

The league of friends will host a bingo night at the Nightjar, in Nightingale Court, on February 15 at 12.45pm. Refreshments are available.

Family, faith & fun @4pm at the community centre, in Redwing Drive, on February 15.

MILTON

A messy church event will take place at the Methodist church, in Milton Hill, on February 1 from 4-6pm. Activities will include a 100-cup challenge, coloured sand pictures, a bead collage, making model houses and cake decorating. There will also be a bible drama and singing followed by a party tea. Entrance is free. For details, call Sue Jordan on 07827 404798.

North Somerset councillors Richard Tucker and Catherine Gibbons and town councillor Peter McAleer will hold a ward surgery at Ashcombe Children's Centre, in Stepping Stone Walk, off Earlham Grove, from 10am to noon on February 1. Surgeries will take place on the first Saturday of the month for people to raise any issues.

The Baptist Church, in Baytree Road, is holding a family film night on February 1. Doors open at 5.15pm hot dogs, burgers and chips, and the film starts at 6pm.

There will be a Locking Deanery Service of Light for Candlemas, held on February 2, at St Peter's Church, in Baytree Road. The event will start at 5pm.

The Baptist Church, in Baytree Road, is holding a coffee stop event on February 4 at 10.30am.

A messy church event is being held at the Baptist Church, in Baytree Road, on February 22 from 10.30am-1pm. Families can enjoy crafts, games, stories and a free lunch.

REDHILL

An open mic night will be held at the village club, in Church Lane, on February 7 from 8-11pm, which will be hosted by Jerry Blythe.

Sandford

The coffee and fun rolled into one group is meeting in All Saints Church room, in Bramley Close, on January 31 from 9am to noon.

The Women's Institute's monthly meeting takes place in the village hall on February 10. Proceedings will begin at 7pm.

Sandford and District Gardening Club will be holding a meeting in the village hall on February 5 at 7.30 p.m. Speaker Paul Evans will be give a talk on 'Tyntesfield - Setting up the Gardens'.

A careers day will be run on February 8 by Thatchers Cider at Mrytle Farm, Station Road. Arrive at the Jubilee Building 10am ahead of the 10.30am start. You will need to register to attend at www.thatcherscider.co.uk/young-talent-programme.

Shipham

A Save the Children lunch will take place on January 31 in the village hall, in New Road, at 12.30pm. Visitors can enjoy a bowl of soup, bread, cheese and pickle, homemade biscuits and tea and coffee for £3.50.

The mobile library will be at the preschool, in Turnpike Road, on January 31 from 12.35-1.05pm.

Shipham Players presents Cinderella's Sisters at the village hall, in New Road, from February 7-8. Tickets, priced £6-8, go on sale on Saturday from 10am at the village hall, or from Hansfords, in The Square, thereafter. Shows are at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

ST GEORGES

The friendship group will meet on February 5 at St George's Community Centre, in Willow Close, from 1-3pm.

A Mum2Mum market will be held at the community centre, in Willow Close, on February 8 from 2-4pm.

A memory café will be held at the GP surgery, in Pastures Avenue, from 10am to noon on February 15.

Uphill

A pop-up café is running in Victory Hall, in Westfield Road, on February 3 from 2-4pm.

The village market and café will take place on February 8 in Victory Hall, in Westfield Road, from 9.30am-12.30pm. Crafts, produce and refreshments will be available.

Weston Hospicecare volunteers coffee morning is being held on February 14 at Jackson-Barstow House, in Thornbury Road, from 10.30am to noon.

Tidal Wave Dance Company will perform Being Me at the Victory Hall, in Westfield Road, on March 14 from 7-9pm. Tickets, priced £4, are available at www.tidalwavedance.co.uk or from emma@tidalwavedance.co.uk

An Easter coffee morning is being held at Weston Hospicecare, on April 3 from 10am to noon at Jackson Barstow House, in Thornbury Road. There will be a raffle, stalls and hot cross buns.

WEDMORE

A show called Reel Back The Years - evoking memories of a rural past in film and song with Axbridge Singers - will be at the village hall, in Cheddar Road, on January 31 at 7pm. Tickets, priced £18 are available from the village store and 01934 863074.

A harvest home winter warmer will take place on February 15 at Blackford village hall, in School Lane, at 7pm. Tickets, priced £14, can be purchased from Maureen on 01934 712087.

Pip Utton Theatre will be performing At Home with Will Shakespeare, on February 28, at the village hall, in Cheddar Road from 7.30pm. Tickets, priced from £10, can be purchased from Jendy Weekes on 01278 641370, and from Wedmore Village Store.

The 3C's Winter Supper will be held on February 29 at the village hall, in Cheddar Road, from 7pm. Tickets, priced £12.50, can be purchased from Shirley, on 01934 712328.

Weston

You Tree, cancer fellowship and support group, meets at the Lauriston Hotel, in Knightstone Road, on January 30 from 10am to noon.

Mental health charity, Second Step, is holding a recruitment afternoon on January 30 at the Carlton Centre, in Carlton Street, from noon to 3pm. The charity wants to find six members of staff for the town's crisis and recovery centre.

A Weston wishes exhibition will be held in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, in High Street, on January 31 from 9am-5.30pm.

North Somerset People First is inviting people over 16 with learning disabilities or autism to join the Key Peer Support Group which is meeting for the first time at Club Tabu, in the Boulevard, on January 31 from 11am-12.30pm. The group will meet once a month to enable members to share issues and find solutions. To find out more, call 01934 426086.

Jackson Live will take to the stage at the Playhouse, in High Street, on February 1 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £22.50-24.50, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

A quiz with a fish and chip supper will take place at the Working Men's Club, in Orchard Street, at 7.30pm, in aid of the Birnbeck Pier. To book, call 07597 807008.

Eat:Vegan will take place in the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Royal Parade, on February 2 at 10am. The free all-day food and drink festival will have a cookery school, masterclasses, and demonstrations.

Redeeming Our Communities, a community engagement event which celebrates good things happening in their community, will meet at St Paul's Church, in Walliscote Road, on February 3 from 7-9pm. To register a free place, log on to www.roc.uk.com/weston

St Paul's Church, in Walliscote Road, is running an eight-week Alpha Course starting on February 3 at 7pm. Each session include a video, a short talk and food. For details, call 01934 613259.

The civil service retirement fellowship meets on February 6 at 10am at the Friends' Meeting House in High Street. The group is open to all retired and serving civil servants.

The Stable Creative Hub, in Wadham Street, will hold a creative class to teach people how to become a writer on February 6 from 7.30-10pm. Tickets, priced £8, are available through the hub's Facebook page.

The Ultimate Queen Tribute will be performed at the Playhouse, in High Street, on February 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £26.50, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

You Win Again: Celebrating The Music Of The Bee Gees will be performed at the Playhouse, in High Street, on February 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £26-27, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

From Village To Town, Weston Museum's latest exhibition, will launch at the museum, in Wadham Street, on February 8 from 10am-4.30pm.

Bringing On Back The 60s will come to the Playhouse, in High Street, on February 8 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £22.50, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

A mosaic workshop will be held in the museum, in Burlington Street, on February 9 from 11am-4pm. Entry is £5 and tickets can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk

The Stable Creative Hub, in Wadham Street, will hold a Mental Health Social meet on February 9 from 10.30am-12.30pm.

The Macular Society support group is meeting on February 11 from 2-4pm, at the Lauriston Hotel, in Knightstone Road. The charity's Geraldine Hoad will talk to the group about the latest research into macular disease and current treatments for the condition.

The archaeological and natural history society will meet on February 11 at 7pm at the Victoria Methodist Church, in Station Road. Bob Jones will give a talk on Urban Archaeology: An Embarrassment of Riches. Visitors pay £2.50.

A coffee morning to raise funds for studio equipment will take place at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, on February 15 from 10am to noon.

A Lego day will be held at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, on February 15 from 10.30am-4pm. Entry is £5 and tickets can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk

Milkshake Live will be performed at the Playhouse, in High Street, on February 15 at 12pm and 3.30pm. Tickets, priced £16-26, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

WorleWind Band will perform a Valentine's concert at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, on February 15 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £8, are available from the museum or at www.worlewindband.co.uk

The North Somerset branch of the National Autistic Society is meeting at The Hive, in Beaufighter Road, on February 17 from 10am to noon. Geoff Evans will talk about supporting young people and children with autism and high levels of anxiety.

An RNLI souvenir stall will be in the Sovereign Shopping Centre in High Street from February 17-22 from 9am-5.30pm each day.

Mark Bowden, of Historic England's archaeological and investigation team, will talk about Worlebury Hill Fort at the museum, in Burlington Street, on February 19 from 7.30-9pm. Entry is free.

A collection of 12 Disney and Pixar short films will be shown at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, on February 21 from 3-4.15pm. Tickets, priced £4.50-£5, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

A coffee morning to raise funds for studio equipment will take place at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, on February 22 from 10am to noon.

A race night in aid of Bone Cancer Research Trust will be held at Raddy's Café Bar, in Beach Road, on February 22 at 7pm.

Justin Newland will launch his third novel, The Coronation, at Waterstones in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, on February 29 from 4-5pm.

CFS Wrestling will return to Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Road, on February 29 at 6pm. Tickets, priced £12, can be purchased at www.wrestlingtickets.online

A quiz night with a fish and chip supper will be held on February 29 at the Working Men's Club, in Orchard Street, starting at 7.30pm. Admission is priced £10 per person. For more information, contact Rose on 07597 807008.

Top Gun will be screened at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, on March 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £4.50-5, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk or on 01934 645493.

Uphill Castle Cricket Club is holding pre-season indoor net sessions at Weston Cricket Club, in Devonshire Road on March 8, 15, 29 and April 5 from 11am-1pm.

MD: Sleep Easy 2020 event will be taking place on March 13, in the Italian Gardens, from 7pm. The sleeping rough event is to raise money and awareness of homelessness in the community. Tickets, priced £6 can be purchased from www.eventbrite.co.uk The Lions will host The Boulevard Big Band, performing alongside Marvin Muoeke, at St Paul's Church, in Walliscote Road, on March 14 at 7pm. Money raised on the night will go to Children's Hospice South West. Tickets, priced £10, can be purchased from Clive on 01934 626331, or Kate on 07787 126352, or online at www.boulevardbigband.co.uk

The Men's March for Weston Hospicecare is taking place on March 14, starting and finishing at the Grand Pier, in Marine Parade. The 10-mile walk starts at noon and ends on the pier with a pasty, a pint of Thatchers and the Six Nations game against Italy. To sign up, log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch/

WICK ST LAWRENCE

Clean Slate will perform at The Ebdon Arms, in Lilac Way, on January 31 at 9pm.

Rock and roll bingo will be held on February 23 at The Ebdon Arms, in Lilac Way. Prizes can be won and money raised will go to Weston Hospicecare.

WINSCOMBE

A book sale, including second-hand CDs, DVDs and jigjaws, takes place at Winscombe Community Centre, February 8. The sale will run from 9am-12.30pm.

A messy church event will be held at St James Church Hall, Woodborough Road, on February 8 from 10am-1pm. Activities include arts and crafts, music and worship.

The Winscombe Women's Institute will hold its meeting on February 12. It will take place at Church Hall, Woodborough Road, and run from 7.30-9.30pm.

WORLE

Big Worle, in Clovelly Road, will host a creative mixed media meet up, for people with seasonal effective disorder, at 6.30pm January 30.

A coffee morning will take place at the community centre in Lawrence Road from 9am to noon on January 31.

A litter pick will take place around the Queensway and Priory Community School on February 2. The group will meet at Summer Lane Pond car park at 9.30am. People are urged to bring bags and wear suitable footwear.

The community café will run from 2.30-4.30pm at St Mark's Church, in St Mark's Road, on February 4.

The history society's speaker on February 6 is Sarah Harris, talking on windmills and millers in Somerset. The group will meet at 7pm at the community centre, in Lawrence Road. Members pay £1 and non-members £2.

A free creative writing workshop will take place at Big Worle, in Clovelly Road, on February 11 at 2pm.

PCSO Nicola Bailey will host a police beat surgery at the Coffee Lounge, in High Street, from 10-11am on February 12.

A pop up fabric shop will be held on February 12 at Greenways Farm, in Lyefield Road, from 10am-4pm. Fabric, haberdashery, sewing tools and more will be available, while coffee, homemade cake and light lunches will be served.

A children's leap year fun day will be held at Big Worle, in Clovelly Road, on February 17 from 2-4pm.

Chris Sperring will host a bird song recognition course at the Big Worle Hub, in Clovelly Road, on February 25 and 26 from 7-9pm. The course is free but places are limited. Message Big Worle of Facebook to reserve a place.

The Nut Tree, in Ebdon Road, will host a quiz on March 8 at 7pm. Entry is £5 per team, with a maximum of six people in each team. All money raised goes to the village primary school.

WORLEBURY

A golf day in aid of In Charley's Memory will be held at the golf club, in Monks Hill, on April 17 at 10am. A four-ball team costs £190 and includes a two-course meal, refreshments and bacon rolls. Places can be reserved from Wayne Hadley on 03333 411508.

WRINGTON

So Hair & Beauty is hosting 'An Evening of Mindfulness' in So Hair & Beauty Salon, Broad Street, January 30. The group session will explore ways to practise mindfulness in everyday life. Tickets are £8 and found online.

An evening of mindfulness will be held at SO Hair and Beauty, in Broad Street, on January 30 from 7-9pm.

A four-week hypnobirthing class will be held at Barley Wood House, in Long Lane, starting on February 3-24 from 7-10pm. The classes are priced £250 per couple. Call Samantha on 07828 796304.

An Arts and Crafts Inset Day workshop will take place at the pavillion from 9am-3pm. It will be for children aged six to 14 years. All materials will cost £30. To book your place, call 07905 289721.

YATTON

John Crockford-Hawley will talk on public art in Weston at the local history society's meeting on February 4. An annual meeting will precede it. The meeting will commence at 8pm at the Methodist church, in High Street.

CancerCafe will meet at Chapter House attached to St Mary's Church, off High Street, on February 20 from 2-4pm.

Tickets for TV gardener Nick Bailey's talk on March 26 in the village hall, in The Causeway, at 7.30pm are available. Tickets are priced £8 for horticultural society members and £10 for non-members. For more details, call 01934 834889.

Senior practice nurse, Sue Furdson, will lead an art for wellbeing and lifestyle club in Methodist Hall, in High Street, from 10am to noon on February 27. The club is an informal atmosphere where help and information is given on a variety of lifestyle topics. Donations for refreshments are welcome.

A Railroad Evening will be held at Horsecastle Chapel, Horsecastle Farm Road on March 17, at 7.30pm. It will be hosted by Paul Stanford and feature a raffle and book stall. Admission £3, funds raised will go to the Strawberry Line Cafe.