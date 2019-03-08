North Somerset events shortlisted in national awards

Five events and organisations from North Somerset have been shortlisted for a national award.

The National Outdoor Events Association Awards is the country's leading outdoor events trade association.

The events on the shortlist and categories are, Whirligig, Theatre Orchard for small event, the Street Food Warehouse for small festival, Weston Beach Race for sporting event, Balloons On The Beach, Exclusive Ballooning for best new event, and eat:Festivals for best practice, event organiser and management team.

The awards will be presented at a special ceremony on November 27 in Bath.

Caritas Charles, North Somerset Council's executive member for tourism and leisure, said: "It's testament to the quality of events our event team attract to the area and support, attracting many thousands of visitors to our area.

"I wish all our finalists the best of luck for the ceremony next month."