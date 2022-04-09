Weston poet celebrates the nature and history of Uphill in stone

Interest has been raised of a poem which sits at the gates to the old church in Uphill.

For the many people who walk the hill and past the watchtower near the wharf, you may have may wondered who wrote the small poem of Uphill and its natural interests.

Weston poet and author Anthony Keyes penned a sonnet, consisting of 14 lines, in 1999 on the history and environment surrounding the nature reserve at the village.

An extracted eight line version was then etched in granite and placed at the kissing gate entrance to the church of St Nicholas in 2019.

The tribute poem for Uphill with the Old Church of Saint Nicholas reflected on the stone. - Credit: Joshua Keyes

Son Et Lumiere, French for sound and light, was published in his best-selling book, Poetic Realms: Including Weston-super-Mare Seashore Trail.

The book follows various locations in the town, each accompanied with poems of the places readers visit as they explore the chapters.

The extracted poem reads:

Wonderous Uphill views,

Fluttering chalkhill blues.

A breath of village time.

Sweet aromatic thyme.

Dark Viking years, fell,

Upon yellow rock rose.

The robin's crest endured.

Our countryside to applaud.

Mr Keyes said he wanted to celebrate the flora and fauna of Uphill with a focus on the 'beautiful' environment right on Weston's doorstep.

He said: "The sonnet was written on location and honours the history of the village as far back as the Vikings.

"All of us who visit Uphill and the reserve walk on the same piece of land as they did, and everything remains the same as it was - the sights we see now would've been the same sights they saw.

"Son Et Lumiere is about the spring awaking of Earth at Easter time. Everything comes to life around this period and I wanted to capture the birth of the land coming to life.

"I think the best part is that the old church gets reflected by the sun on the granite stone, as a hint to its subject."

This is not the first time Mr Keyes has reflected on Weston's historical past.

Poem by Anthony Keyes on the sea wall overlooking the Beatles rock. Picture: Mark Atherton. - Credit: Archant

In 2018, a plaque was unveiled next to the very rock where The Beatles were famously pictured near Birnbeck Pier in 1963, after a performance at the Odeon.

The poem now immortalises their visit to the town at so-called 'Beatles Rock'.

Mr Keyes has also authored Weston-super-Mare: The Sands of Time, an illustrated local history book.