Mental health campaign launched

A ground-breaking campaign to help people deal with stress, anxiety and low mood has been launched.

Public health officials in North Somerset are supporting Every Mind Matters, which Public Health England (PHE) launched, in partnership with the NHS.

The platform enables people to create an action plan to find ways to deal with stress, boost mood and improve sleep.

A survey carried out by PHE shows 84 per cent of people in the South West have experienced early signs of poor mental health including anxiety, stress, low mood or trouble sleeping in the past 12 months.

Cllr Mike Bell, executive member with responsibility for health, said: "Mental health problems affect around one in four people in any given year - statistically that's around 36,000 people in North Somerset alone.

"It's really important we all do what we can to remove the stigma that still exists around mental health and recognise that it's ok not to be ok.

"This new national Every Mind Matters campaign is an opportunity for us all to be more aware of our mental health and think about things we can do to look after ourselves and stop problems getting any worse - just as we do with our physical health."

A Weston man, who battled with depression and drug use after the death of his daughter, is promoting the campaign after he turned his life around through cognitive behavioural therapy and exercise and is now helping others.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "Since my recovery and treatment, I have found fitness as a great way to help both my mental and physical health, and also benefit others.

"In my support worker role, I also run a football team for other former addicts, and we use our post-match conversations to discuss how we are all doing, and anything we may be struggling with.

"I'm pleased to be involved with Every Mind Matters to encourage others to think about their mental health and share how they are coping with people close to them."

To coincide with the campaign, North Somerset libraries will promote Reading Well - a collection of titles to help people manage their health and wellbeing.

A film to promote Every Mind Matters has been written by Richard Curtis and narrated by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The film features a range of well-known people who have been affected by mental health.

Practical self-care tips and advice on mental health can be found at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/everymindmatters