Social worker visits parliament

Jenny Slee (centre-left) enjoyed a trip to parliament. Archant

A woman who put her ‘heart and soul’ into supporting families in North Somerset rubbed shoulders with some of the country’s most influential politicians.

Former North Somerset Council social worker Jenny Slee – who won two prizes at the Social Worker of the Year Awards in November – celebrated her success at a parliamentary reception at the House of Commons on March 11.

Jenny, who recently retired from her job, won a gold award for team leadership at the Social Worker of the Year Awards.

She also won a silver award in the lifetime achievement category – earning her a trip to parliament.

She was congratulated by Government ministers Damian Hinds and Caroline Dineage.

Jenny said: “It’s a real privilege and honour to be here.

“It’s great to have recognition – not just for myself but for my fabulous team I worked with.

“You put your heart and soul into the job, so it’s lovely to have an opportunity to celebrate.”