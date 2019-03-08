Knitted Bible exhibition in Winscombe

The exhibition at St James' Church at Winscombe. COPYRIGHT, 2010

Well-known scenes from the Bible have been recreated with knitted characters at an exhibition in Winscombe.

The display includes scenes from stories such as Noah's Ark, David and Goliath, the nativity and the last supper.

Members of St George's United Reformed Church in Hartlepool have made the colourful creations.

The exhibition was completed in 2012 and has become so popular, churches across the country have asked to host it.

There is now an 18-month waiting list for the display and St James' Church in Winscombe is the only church in the south to host it this year.

The first scene of the creation is always made by the host church.

Worshippers from Winscombe also knitted a Palm Sunday scene.

People can pop in to view the impressive exhibition at St James' Church, in Church Lane until October 1.

The church is open every day from 10am-4pm and admission is free.