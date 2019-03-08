Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

PUBLISHED: 14:47 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 25 March 2019

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

Eleanor Young

An exploded World War Two weapon has washed up by Birnbeck Island.

Weston-super-Mare Coastguard was called by the Birnbeck Regeneration Trust on Friday to reports of a ‘potential piece of ordnance’.

The trust had been doing a routine survey when members came across it.

A coastguard spokesman said: “When we arrived on the scene, we just had enough time to cross the causeway to locate the object and take photos to send to the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal team before it was covered by the tide.

“The following day, we were tasked again to check the object was still there and to meet the bomb disposal team who were travelling up from Plymouth.

“When they arrived they inspected the object and confirmed it was an air-dropped weapon most likely from World War Two.”

It was confirmed there was no longer any explosive material left in the bomb as it had been previously detonated by the army bomb disposal team, possibly in the 1960s or 1970s.

The spokesman continued: “With the high tides and recent storms, old ordnance often gets washed up or uncovered on our beaches.

“This area saw a lot of action both in weapons testing and during World War Two, where Birnbeck would have been a prime target for German bombers.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

‘Idyllic gateway faces destruction’ warn critics of Persimmon’s plan

The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger

PREVIEW: More than 1,000 people set to run Weston’s half marathon tomorrow

James Cracknell at Weston Grand Pier to promote Weston super Half Marathon.

Increase in children carrying knives

Police took action against 73 children in the 12 months ending September 2018. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier holds recruitment drive

Westons Grand Pier is holding a recruitment drive. Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Most Read

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

‘Idyllic gateway faces destruction’ warn critics of Persimmon’s plan

The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger

PREVIEW: More than 1,000 people set to run Weston’s half marathon tomorrow

James Cracknell at Weston Grand Pier to promote Weston super Half Marathon.

Increase in children carrying knives

Police took action against 73 children in the 12 months ending September 2018. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier holds recruitment drive

Westons Grand Pier is holding a recruitment drive. Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Yatton earn bragging rights over Weston

Action from Yatton under-15s match with Weston

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

Increase in children carrying knives

Police took action against 73 children in the 12 months ending September 2018. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

Tom Odell confirmed to headline Somerset festival

Tom Odell will perform on the final night of Valley Fest. Picture: Andrew Whitton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists