Extinction Rebellion stages 'die-in' at Bristol Airport

An Extinction Rebellion youth faction has called its 'die-in' protest at Bristol Airport a "resounding success".

The group aimed to raise awareness of its opposition to the airport's planned expansion by playing dead inside the airport terminal.

North Somerset Council had initially pushed back expansion plans in 2021 before Westminster officials overturned the decision this year.

Protesters played dead inside the airport's terminal.

Torin Menzies, an Extinction Rebellion Youth activist, said he believes the expansion poses a threat to the future of nearby communities.

Mr Menzies said: "Saturday's die-in action was a resounding success for us - we achieved our aims of drawing attention to the cause of opposition to Bristol Airport expansion and had many conversations with members of the public who were willing to engage whilst handing out leaflets.



"We, alongside many other groups, will continue our series of protests against Bristol Airport expansion - for the sake of our communities and our futures, we cannot allow for it to go ahead."

The protest took place on March 5.

Bristol Airport disputes Torin's fears, stating that it has worked 'extensively' with surrounding communities throughout the planning process of the expansion.

A spokesperson for the airport told the Mercury: "During the planning process we consulted extensively with local communities and a wide range of stakeholders, this feedback guided our phased approach to growth.

"We have listened to local views and accepted the challenge of climate change and have made significant changes to our business, which includes solar power, renewable energy and many more initiatives.

"We achieved carbon neutrality status in 2021 and commit to net-zero airport operations by 2030.

“Developing Bristol Airport in a sustainable way will enable more people from the South West to ‘fly local’, reducing the number of road journeys to and from London airports - numbering 8 million a year pre-pandemic."

Bristol Airport claims to have worked 'extensively' with nearby communities during its planning process.

Bristol Airport will expand its capacity from 10 million to 12 million passengers a year.

Campaign group, Bristol Airport Action Network (BAAN) has previously told the Mercury that it does not consider the story to be over

Stephen Clarke said: "This is not the end of the story though; BAAN consider that the process and the decision taken may well have been unlawful under national and international law and we are taking legal advice to see what action can be taken to stop this self-destructive development."





Bristol Airport was aware of the protest ahead of time.

